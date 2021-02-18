Target's Next PS5 Restock Possibly Leaked

✖

Target's next PS5 restock may have leaked. Yesterday, Target released new stock of both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, and as always, the stock vanished within minutes. However, according to a new rumor, the stock hit zero extra quick because there was an internal system crash. In other words, there's apparently stock for both consoles remaining, and it may be dropping soon, or more specifically, tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, popular YouTuber Jake Randall -- who has been providing updates on PS5 and Xbox Series X stock since both consoles released last year -- revealed the above information and that Corporate is currently deciding to when to sell the leftover stock.

Continuing, the report claims the plan is for the stock to drop online, but right now, a date hasn't been decided. However, as Randall notes, Target isn't known to sit on inventory for very long, which is why he thinks stock for both consoles will drop sometime between 5 and 8 a.m. EST tomorrow. However, he also admits it could be held to next week

"I found out from my sources that during yesterday’s drop there was an internal system crash and there are not only Xbox and PS5 Digital still in stock, but more disc as well," said Randall. "To release the rest of the inventory online but there is no confirmed date. Knowing that Target doesn’t like to hold inventory I would say it’s likely 5-8 a.m. EST tomorrow, but could be next week."

Of course, for now, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Target has not commented on this rumor and its speculation. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation 5 -- including updates on the latest restocks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: