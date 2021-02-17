PlayStation Boss Breaks God of War Ragnarok Silence With Teasing Comment

✖

Of all the PS4 and PS5 games Sony has cooking, PlayStation boss Herman Hulst is most excited for God of War Ragnarok, the sequel to 2018's God of War, which is still slated to release sometime this year. In a new PlayStation Blog post, Hulst and other PlayStation employees revealed the PlayStation games they are more excited for. And at the end of his explanation for his pick, Hulst teases PlayStation and God of War fans that he "can't wait for people to see what Santa Monica (the studio) is making," suggesting it's going to be just as bar-setting as 2018's game.

"Playing in 2018 was a great experience for me," said Hulst of the first game. "That series has always had amazing action and combat, but the emotional depth Santa Monica brought to Kratos' story as a father was very memorable - especially since my son was only a little bit older than Atreus when I played it. So to see and hear the reaction to that tiny glimpse we unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase last September was very exciting. I can't wait for people to see what Santa Monica is making."

As you would expect, Hulst is far from the only PlayStation employee anticipating the God of War sequel. Brian Horton, the creative director of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is also quite excited to see more Kratos.

"It's not an easy task to reinvent a beloved franchise like God of War, and the 2018 game exceeded expectations, delivering a personal story about father and son, a stunning world, and incredible mechanics," said Horton. "I can't wait to see how the characters grow and how they build on the amazing foundation of the first game with the power of PS5."

Unfortunately, while Hulst and others recently heaped praise on the sequel, they declined to divulge any additional details on the game, which we still know next to nothing about it. That said, and as noted, it's still scheduled for a 2021 release. If this holds, we should be hearing more about it and seeing more of it very soon.

