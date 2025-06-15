Most Pre-Ordered PS5 Game Right Now Is an Xbox Game

The most pre-ordered PS5 game on the PlayStation Store right now is an upcoming Xbox game. The Xbox game in question is beating out other highly pre-ordered games such as Madden NFL 26, College Football 26, Ready or Not, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. It is even beating this months huge PlayStation 5 exclusive, Death Stranding 2. That said, while this is another example of why Xbox is increasingly putting all of its bets on mutli-platform publishing, there is a good explanation that explains why this Xbox game is being pre-ordered en masse.

The Xbox game in question — the most pre-ordered PS5 game on the PlayStation Store right now — is Gears of War: Reloaded, the upcoming remaster of Gears of War coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on August 26, priced at $40.

This is going to mark the first time Gears of War is available on any PlayStation console, so this alone makes the release noteworthy and novel for PS5 users. And this is no doubt driving many pre-orders. Gears of War: Reloaded is going to sell very well on PS5. However, its pre-order numbers are inflated because of the ongoing beta, scheduled to end today, required PS5 users to pre-order the game to earn admission. This is no doubt greatly inflating the numbers, and in turn will reduce sales at launch and after launch.

That said, this is not the first Xbox release this year to find great success on the PS5. Whether it is Forza Horizon 5 or Sea of Thieves, Xbox games on PS5 have been finding great success. Gears of War: Reloaded will be the next example, but not the final example.

Technically, Xbox has two games in the top 10 most pre-ordered PS5 games on the PlayStation Store, as the aforementioned Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is an Activision release, and Xbox owns Activision. Meanwhile, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 +4 is not above Death Stranding 2 in pre-orders, but it is ahead of 2025’s other noteworthy exclusive: Ghost of Yotei. Whether this is the result of Ghost of Yotei simply being further out or indicative of not a ton of demand for the upcoming sequel, remains to be seen.

