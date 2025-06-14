One of 2025’s Best Xbox Game Pass Games Just Came to PS5

One of this year’s best Xbox Game Pass games just came to PS5. Unfortunately, it is not free for PlayStation Plus users, but it only costs $24.99 on the PlayStation Store. And considering the game was previously an Xbox console exclusive, PS5 users will likely just be happy to finally be able to play the game after watching Xbox and PC users enjoy it this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of this year, it has been a big year for Xbox Game Pass, as PS5 users will be painfully aware of. The highlight of this was the run that Xbox Game Pass went on when it added one of 2025’s highest-rated games, Blue Prince, to Xbox Game Pass, followed by The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Game of the Year frontrunner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and then capped by DOOM: The Dark Ages. All of these were day one games for Xbox Game Pass, and they all dropped in back-to-back fashion.

What also dropped during this legendary run for Xbox Game Pass was Crime Scene Cleaner. Crime Scene Cleaner came to Xbox consoles on April 17, and the moment it did so, it was free with Xbox Game Pass. As we noted back in April, while Crime Scene Cleaner didn’t garner the same headlines as the games above, it actually was the most-played game on Xbox Game Pass at one point, with subscribers describing playing the game as an “addiction.”

As of June 13, Crime Scene Cleaner is now on PS5. And it appears PS5 users are enjoying it just as much as Xbox Series X users because it has a 4.78 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it actually debuted last year on Steam. Developed by President Studio, it quickly and quietly became a substantial success for the studio, as evident by its 21,036 user reviews on Steam, 97 percent of which are positive.

“Once you get tangled with the mob, you will forever be a part of the mob,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. “At least they pay a decent salary and all you have to do is clean up after their dirty work, but you know what you’re doing. So clean crime scenes, earn as much money as you can, and get ready for the next mission.”

Play video

Those on PS5 who decide to check out Crime Scene Cleaner now that it is on the PlayStation Store should expect a game that is about 12 to 16 hours long, depending on how much side content is consumed and other variables like playstyle.

For more PlayStation 5 coverage — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals — click here.