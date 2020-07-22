Xbox Series X Release Date Possibly Revealed

✖

The Xbox Series X release date may have just been leaked by Microsoft. The next-gen Xbox is currently slated to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, this is the most narrow date we've gotten out of Microsoft. Whether or not this will change tomorrow at its big Xbox Series X event, who knows, but in the meantime, it may have accidentally leaked the date, courtesy of the Microsoft Store, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Microsoft and Sega have confirmed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be a launch title for the Xbox Series X. Why is this relevant? Because today a Microsoft Store listing leaked that the new Yakuza game will launch on November 13, which in turn has seemingly leaked that the console will launch on November 13 as well. And this date checks out. November 13 is a Friday and in-line with the release date of previous Xbox consoles.

The big question is, will Yakuza: Like a Dragon be a launch day game or simply a launch window game? If it's the latter, then its date doesn't confirm the new Xbox will launch on November 13, but it does confirm it will launch around this date. In other words, if the console doesn't release on November 13, this leak does essentially confirm it will at least release on the Friday before this, November 6, or the Friday after it, November 20.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on this latest leak nor its implications for the Xbox Series X. As a result, take everything here with a grain of salt for the time being.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the Xbox Series X, and everything related to it, click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking up the Xbox Series X at launch?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.