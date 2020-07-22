FIFA 21 Cover Star Revealed

✖

UPDATE: EA has announced that Kylian Mbappe of PSG and the French national team will be FIFA 21's cover star across all three editions of the game.

Looking fresh, @KMbappe 🤩 Pre-Order the Ultimate Edition by 14 August for a guaranteed #OnesToWatch special player item 👉 https://t.co/Ucbq7aGFO2 pic.twitter.com/zuuLlFqVJn — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 22, 2020

The leader of the next generation. @KMbappe is the #FIFA21 global cover star! The #FIFA21 Champions edition cover 🏆⬇️ Pre-Order today ➡️ https://t.co/Ucbq7aGFO2 pic.twitter.com/0Q64KynQLc — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 22, 2020

ORIGINAL: FIFA 21's cover stars have seemingly leaked ahead of tomorrow's official reveal trailer. We already have a release date for FIFA 21 and we know it's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, but we've hardly seen anything of the game and we still don't know who will be on the cover. That said, the former will be remedied tomorrow. Meanwhile, it looks like we have an answer to the latter as well.

According to a new leak, FIFA 21 may have a variety of cover athletes that will either share the cover or vary depending on the region. More specifically, it looks like PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Atlético Madrid's Joao Felix, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland will be on the cover of the game one way or another. Of course, the through-line between all of these players is that they are some of the most exciting young players in the world.

If these are indeed the cover stars, it's a step down from previous installments that have featured the likes of Messi and Ronaldo. In fact, Mbappe is probably the only player here that can even compare in prominence to last year's cover athlete, Eden Hazard.

If you're not going to have Messi and Ronaldo, I'd like to see a trio of cover stars like the series has done in the past. And my personal picks would be Robert Lewandowski, Mbappe, and Virgil van Dijk. The most former has been the best player in Europe this season, the middle is next generation's closest thing to Messi and Ronaldo, and Virgil would be in there for Premier League representation.

That said, the aforementioned four cover athletes should be taken with a grain of salt. None of them have been confirmed. However, among the four, Mbappe is surely going to be on the cover in some capacity. After all, he was marketed alongside the game's first trailer.

FIFA 21 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch and is set to release worldwide on October 9.

H/T, Chris.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.