PlayStation Fans Disappointed About PS5 DualSense Controller's Big Missing Feature

PlayStation fans have taken to social media and gaming forums to express their disappointment and displeasure about the PS5 DualSense controller, or more specifically, a feature it is missing. Today, via Geoff Keighley, PlayStation finally revealed the back of the PS5 controller. Because Sony made everyone wait to see the back of the controller, many PlayStation fans speculated and expected that the back of the DualSense had one or two surprises, chiefly back buttons. That said, today the back of the controller revealed that not only is there no back buttons, but there's no additional triggers either, which some PlayStation fans were also hoping to see.

Sony never hinted at the PS5 controller having back buttons or additional triggers, but some expected to see the DualSense come with at least the former after Sony released an official back button attachment for the PS4 controller last year, which proved to be very popular.

Of course, there's a good chance Sony will release something similar for the PS5 controller, but this feature won't come with the piece of hardware upon purchase. And this is probably to keep costs down. The controller already has a slew of new features, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

What's also interesting about the back of the controller is that it's now clear there's no light that will be emitting from the top or back of the controller, which has been a problem with the PS4 controller. That said, what does this mean for PlayStation VR?

Here's a small glimpse at the back of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/G3KrU47m28 — PS5 News - PlayStation 5 (@PS5Console) July 17, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not hinted at any add-on features for the PS5 DualSense. So, for now, if you want back buttons, you're simply going to be out of luck when the console launches later this year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.