PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some

A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.

According to developer Pillow Castle Games, this isn't a straight, no-thrills port. The current-gen version of the game will run at 4K with 60 frames per second, and also comes with a new "Developer Mode" and "Challenge Mode." On these new platforms, it will cost the same as it does on other platforms, which is to say $19.99.

Released in 2019 by the aforementioned developer, Superliminal is a first-person and surreal puzzle game that boasts Metacritic scores ranging from 74 to 80, depending on the platform. Initially, it was only available via PC, but it came to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in 2020.

"Falling asleep at 3:00 a.m., you close your eyes to the cheesy commercial of Dr. Pierce's dream therapy program," reads an official blurb about the game. "You wake up in an unfamiliar environment, only to realize that you're stuck in a dream-a dream where perception is reality. Welcome to Superliminal. Superliminal is a first-person puzzle game inspired perspective and optical illusions. Players tackle impossible puzzles by thinking outside the box and learning to expect the unexpected. This game features a wonderfully subdued world, an intriguingly voiced narrative, and things that are really weird.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation 5, all things Xbox Series X|S, and all things gaming in general click here or, alternatively, check out the links right below: