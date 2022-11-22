New Nintendo Switch Game Is for N64 Fans

A new Nintendo Switch game is for everyone yearning for that sweet N64 nostalgia. The Nintendo 64 may have not sold as well as some Nintendo systems like the Switch, the 3DS or the Wii, but like every Nintendo console -- except maybe the Wii U -- it has a special place in the heart of many, especially those who grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s. As you may know though, games from this era don't hold up that well, and that's because the industry was still learning how to make 3D games. However, despite this, many yearn for the 3D games of this era, particularly 3D platformers, a genre that is now a shadow of what it was during the N64 days.

The new game in question is called Super Kiwi 64, and it's a brand new game. In other words, it's not a re-release or a remaster or a remake or anything of this sort. That said, while it's completely new, it's still a spiritual successor to 3D platformers of the N64 era, as you can probably tell by its name. According to developer Siactro -- who is also acting as the publisher -- the game "is a 3D-Platformer and Collect-a-Thon, in a low poly late 90s console look."

"Kiwi can jump, glide, corkscrew-attack and stick to walls in order to jump up almost every wall," adds an official description. "The levels can be played in any order, and not every level needs to be finished in order to collect enough to reach the ending."

In addition to Nintendo Switch, the game is also going to be available on PC via Steam when it releases on December 2. There's currently no word of it coming to PlayStation or Xbox consoles.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest Switch news, all of the latest Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Switch deals -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links right below: