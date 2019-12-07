PlayStation Boss Teases Game-Changing PS5 Feature

The PS5 is set to release sometime next year, and for the moment, Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t said much about the next-generation PlayStation console. It’s revealed a few details about its innards and has hinted at some of its capabilities, but when it comes to salient information — such as a release date, price point, games, etc. — the PlayStation makers are remaining quiet. And this probably won’t change for at least a few more months. However, one thing Sony has talked about a little bit is the PlayStation 5‘s controller, which sounds an awfully lot like the PS4 controller. The DualShock 5 hasn’t been unveiled yet, but PlayStation did confirm it will have a big new feature: haptic feedback.

Basically, the the PS5 controller will provide players improved feedback. Right now, the PS4 controller rumbles and that’s about it. The PS5 will do this, but its feedback will be more precise. For example, when you take a vehicle off the road, you’ll feel the difference in rumbling feedback. And this feedback will vary depending on what the terrain is like. So, if you veer off into snow, it will feel different than loose gravel.

That all said, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan recently spoke about this new technology, noting that combined with improved visual fidelity, it should provide a “great evolution” in gaming.

“I actually tried it myself in a test version of Gran Turismo Sport,” said Jim Ryan speaking to Famitsu (via Twin Infinite). “I was very surprised by the gameplay feel that was very different compared to the current DualShock 4. This is a very promising feature. Of course, with the improvement of the graphics over PS4, I think you will feel a great evolution as a gaming experience.”

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime holiday 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the PS5, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.