New PS5 Leak Teases Imminent Discord Chat Release

A new leak associated with the PlayStation 5 has seemingly teased that Discord voice chat might finally be coming to the console in the near future. At this point in time, Discord and Sony have already confirmed that voice chat through the popular application will be coming to PS5 at an undetermined date. And while many fans have continued to wonder about when this integration might finally become available, it looks like they shouldn't have to wait much longer.

Spotted by dataminer Advaith, some recent changes to the Discord app seem to have laid the groundwork for voice chat to begin rolling out soon enough on PS5. While no such launch date for the service on PS5 has yet been given, Discord seems to have now set itself up to allow PlayStation users to sign in to their accounts in the app. Once this is done, it will then let people join voice chat on PS5 via Discord itself.

Again, though, it's worth stressing that this feature isn't live just yet, which means that users still can't carry out these functions at the time of this writing. Furthermore, this feature is one that won't be available on PS4 consoles. While Discord users can still tether their account with PS4, the app will only display to others what game is currently being played.

Discord PS5 voice integration pic.twitter.com/Qsq2JqUDDH — advaith (@advaithj1) October 23, 2022

In a general sense, it's not too surprising to hear that Discord's chat implementation could finally land on PS5 soon. A prominent report from earlier this summer stated that Sony and Discord were working to integrate the functionality before the end of 2022. Given what we've now seen thanks to this leaked information from Discord, it absolutely seems like that launch window will be met. Whenever we have more details to share on this situation, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

