PlayStation Reportedly Adding Discord Voice Chat Soon

PlayStation is reportedly adding Discord voice chat to its console in the coming months. Discord is one of the biggest social platforms out there, even outside of gaming. It's a great way to bring people together and organize communities in a comfortable, compact space. The service has been used for those interested in the stock market, movies, sports, and much more. Some developers have even organized official servers to keep in touch with fans and organize events with members of their community. The biggest reason to use Discord is its voice chat, allowing people to speak with anyone, anywhere. Although voice chat is far from a novel concept, Discord's approach has helped fill gaps in the gaming scene. With crossplay games becoming more prominent, players have been using Discord as a way to "party chat" across platforms. The only problem is, they have to use their phones or be near a computer to do this.

Now, it seems platform holders are trying to integrate Discord into their ecosystems. It was recently confirmed that Xbox is adding Discord voice chat, with it even being available to select users right now. PlayStation also announced a partnership with Discord in 2021 which began by allowing users to show what PlayStation games they're playing to other Discord users. According to eXputer's Tom Henderson, it's expected that full Discord integration will be added to PlayStation 5 in the 7.00 update, with 6.00 slated for mid-September. Progress is reportedly "going very well" and although no hard date has been locked in, it's expected to release by the end of 2022.

With that said, it seems like crossplay is going to be a great experience by the end of this year. With a new Call of Duty on the way and more big multiplayer titles surely on the way in 2023, it's likely Discord will see a pretty big uptick in active users thanks to this console integration. Only time will tell how well it actually works, but at least it's coming.

