PS5 First Year Sales Numbers Revealed by Sony

Sony has revealed just how well the PlayStation 5 did in its first full year of availability. Over the course of the past year, many have found it nearly impossible to purchase a PS5 at retail stores due to ongoing high demand and a general shortage of the console. As you might expect, this ongoing demand for the PS5 has translated to big sales numbers for Sony, which has now given us an idea of the platform’s trajectory in the future.

Detailed within Sony’s Q3 financial report for the current fiscal year, it was announced that the PS5 has now shipped 17.3 million units in total. This amount is retroactive to December 31, 2021, which means that we now know that the PS5 was able to sell around 15 million units in its first year on the market. To put that in context, this total is already higher than the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii U. In addition, it’s also estimated to be a few million units higher than the combined sales of the Xbox Series X and S.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to talking about the sales of the PS5, Sony also gave an update for the PlayStation 4. At this point in time, the PS4 is said to have now sold 116.6 million units around the globe. This continues to make the PS4 the second best-selling home console of all-time, trailing only behind the PlayStation 2.

The only downside about Sony’s outlook moving forward is that ongoing supply chain shortages have now forced the company to lower its sales projections for the PS5. As mentioned by Sony’s CEO to coincide with today’s earnings presentation, Sony is now expecting to come up about 3 million units short with PS5 sales in the current fiscal year than previously expected. Again, the reason for this lowered estimation isn’t any fault of Sony’s and is more just a byproduct of the semiconductor shortages that have been lingering in recent years. This also tells us that the pursuit of obtaining a PS5 through retail stores isn’t going to get easier any time soon.

How do you feel about these sales numbers for the PS5 through the console’s first year? And do you own a PS5 for yourself yet? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.