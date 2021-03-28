This PS5 Made Out of Brass Looks Stunning

The PlayStation 5 has only been available for a few months now, but fans have already found a number of interesting ways to mod the console. YouTube account DIY Perks did just that by recreating the system's shell out of brass! According to host Matthew Perks, brass tends to be a pretty pliant metal, making it fairly versatile. To begin the process, Perks took the console apart, then cut a paper template to match the shape of the mid-cover. He then used that paper and a jigsaw to trim the brass down to the necessary shape. The video can be found at the top of this page.

Once the brass was cut to match the shape, Perks needed to bend the brass to match the actual shape of the mid-cover. According to the video "this takes ages to do accurately." The system's wings proved to be the biggest hurdle, however, as they feature very unusual curves. Perks used a pencil to trace the shape into wood, then cut the wood into a shape to match. Then, he took a sheet of brass and used clamps to hold it against the wood, before adding heat to get it to match the shape. Unfortunately, that process took a few steps to get right!

What's truly impressive about the video is that it makes it possible for viewers to recreate the process. Perks goes into great detail about how to make a brass PS5, and he's very honest about the difficulty. There are missteps along the way, and those are showcased in order to show that everyone can make mistakes. The end product truly does look stunning, and the reflective nature makes for a great showpiece. Perks did move one Wi-Fi antenna out of the console, in order to "keep the Wi-Fi signal strong." Thanks to its placement, however, it's not very noticeable.

The brass PS5 is not the only luxury version of the console we've seen, of late! A gold-plated version of the system is available for an incredibly steep price for those that want a more luxurious looking system without having to take the steps to do it for themselves. Readers will have to judge for themselves which looks better!

What do you think of the brass PS5? Are you interested in these sorts of DIY projects?