PS5 Restock at GameStop Finally Works Out for Many PlayStation Fans

If you're like many PlayStation fans who are still without a PlayStation 5 over a year and a half after the console launched, you've no doubt been scouring GameStop, Amazon, and other retailers to try and find one as they're made available. GameStop finally had another of its restocks this week following an announcement preceded by some leaks about the drop, and though there were some restrictions around this restock, it actually worked out for many who finally got their consoles (and more).

That "and more" part deals with one of the circumstances of this drop that seems unavoidable nowadays much to the frustration of those who just want a PlayStation 5 and nothing else. When sold through retailers like GameStop and Best Buy, these consoles are often bundled with other PlayStation goods like games, accessories, gift cards, and other add-ons. Because they're in a bundle, you end up paying considerably more for the console than you would if you bought it on its own.

On top of that, this restock was an in-store one with no online purchase option available, and according to some who shared their stories online, the purchases were limited to those enrolled in GameStop's rewards program. Still, none of that should be terribly surprising at this point, so many of those who were prepared for this restock were similarly prepared to deal with those hurdles.

And for plenty of PlayStation fans, this restock finally worked out since there weren't any online scalpers to deal with. You can see some of those reactions to this weekend restock below while we wait for more restocks to be announced by PlayStation or others.