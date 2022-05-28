PS5 Restock at GameStop Finally Works Out for Many PlayStation Fans
If you're like many PlayStation fans who are still without a PlayStation 5 over a year and a half after the console launched, you've no doubt been scouring GameStop, Amazon, and other retailers to try and find one as they're made available. GameStop finally had another of its restocks this week following an announcement preceded by some leaks about the drop, and though there were some restrictions around this restock, it actually worked out for many who finally got their consoles (and more).
That "and more" part deals with one of the circumstances of this drop that seems unavoidable nowadays much to the frustration of those who just want a PlayStation 5 and nothing else. When sold through retailers like GameStop and Best Buy, these consoles are often bundled with other PlayStation goods like games, accessories, gift cards, and other add-ons. Because they're in a bundle, you end up paying considerably more for the console than you would if you bought it on its own.
On top of that, this restock was an in-store one with no online purchase option available, and according to some who shared their stories online, the purchases were limited to those enrolled in GameStop's rewards program. Still, none of that should be terribly surprising at this point, so many of those who were prepared for this restock were similarly prepared to deal with those hurdles.
And for plenty of PlayStation fans, this restock finally worked out since there weren't any online scalpers to deal with. You can see some of those reactions to this weekend restock below while we wait for more restocks to be announced by PlayStation or others.
Not a Drill
OKAY THIS IS NOT A DRILL, MY LOCAL GAMESTOP APPARENTLY HAS PS5 BUNDLES IN STOCK RIGHT NOW FOR LIKE $900 AND IDK IF I SHOULD JUST DO IT AND NOT EAT OR DRIVE FOR A WEEK????? IDK WHAT TO DO I WANT ONE SO BADLY AND I MIGHT FINALLY HAVE MY CHANCE PLS HELP— Miranda 🎮 (@Mirandalorians) May 28, 2022
Finally Got One
I finally got me a new Blu-Ray Player @PlayStation thanks @GameStop #PS5 #PlayStation5 #gamestop pic.twitter.com/vZNN0SOt1a— Adam The Last Starfighter! 🇺🇸 🐘🏀6️⃣ (@AStarfighter) May 28, 2022
Not Happy About the Bundles
I’m mad GameStop only sells PS5 with a bundle. Like let me choose what games & controllers I want. I’ll just wait till Walmart does another drop— jordan (@BigDaddyReebs) May 28, 2022
Have to Make the Sacrifice
A PS5 at GameStop is 800 bucks because of a bundle. Man, I guess I gotta make a sacrifice— Treyshellz (@Shellz290) May 28, 2022
Finally Secured
I woke up a full 35 mins before my alarm and I'm glad I did. My buddy messaged me that he was on line at GameStop. I was able to meet him and I FINALLY secured a PS5!!! pic.twitter.com/r9QuKBzNy0— Y'addam (@bizarrospeak) May 28, 2022
Smooth & Easy
Huge thank you to @mattswider for getting me the information to land a #PS5. I’ve been following him for months, and he’s always on top of the latest drops. Smooth & easy drop this morning at my local @GameStop to secure this bundle🔥 🎮 pic.twitter.com/Xl2JjHphqh— Andrew Prue (@AndrewJAPrue) May 28, 2022
Woke Up Early for It
WHOO-HOO!!!! LADY LUCK WAS SURE SMILING ON ME TODAY!!!! AT LONG LAST: I HAVE A PS5!!!!! 🎉🎉🎉— Ultramitehero (@ultramitehero) May 28, 2022
They say the early bird gets the worm, and BOY, did I get up early for this!! BUT IT WAS SO WORTH IT!!!! 🤩#PS5 #win #bundle #victory #GameStop pic.twitter.com/SkN1h5YNxx
Not a Bad Deal
Yeah I got the one that has $175 in PSN, 1 year PS+, and $50 GameStop card. All in all just the PS5 itself was $499. So just for it, it wasn’t overpriced like some places.— HourADayGamer (AllDayIndieSupporter) (@HourADayGamer) May 28, 2022
Took Nearly 2 Years
Nearly 2years since the release of the PS5 I finally got one from @GameStop pic.twitter.com/086s9dy2Uo— Oscar Gandara (@YKFL_RND) May 28, 2022
All Set Up and Ready to Go
I finally got myself a ps5 shoutout to @GameStop for having some ps5 today! pic.twitter.com/tdM0I5Up18— Jacob (@Radicalboi01) May 28, 2022