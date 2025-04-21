PlayStation Showcase PS5 Fans Have Been Waiting 2 Years For Reportedly Happening Soon

There hasn’t been a PlayStation Showcase — not be confused with a PlayStation State of Play — since May 24, 2023. In other words, it has been nearly two years since the last PlayStation Showcase, which, for those that don’t know, is a bigger and better version of a PlayStation State of Play. According to a new rumor though, this long wait for the next PlayStation Showcase is reportedly coming to an end, and potentially coming to an end very soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report comes the way of insider and leaker, Detective Seeds, who recently took to social media platform X to tease that a new PlayStation Showcase is “brewing.” To this end, he claims he should have “solid info” on the event in a week or two. For now though, this is the extent of the new rumor.

Of course, if there are rumblings and scuttlebutt of a PlayStation Showcase, it points to being on the horizon. However, it is important to remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. The source in question has proven accurate in the past, but he has also been off the mark in the past as well.

Loosely, the timeline lines up. Not only has it been a while since the last PlayStation Showcase, and thus we are due a new one, but there were two years between the latest PlayStation Showcase in 2023, and the one that proceeded it in 2021. To this end, it appears PlayStation may be setting a two-year precedent for PlayStation Showcase events.

Speaking of PlayStation, it has not commented on this new rumor in any capacity. We do not expect Sony to budge on this position of silence, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including all of the latest PS4 and PS5 news, all of the latest PS4 and PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS4 and PS5 deals — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What game would you like to see announced at this potential PlayStation Showcase?