PS4 and PS5 Exclusive No Longer Playable as of Today

Less than a year after its launch, a PS4 and PS5 exclusive is officially shutting down today. When you hear the words "PS4 exclusive" or "PS5 exclusive," you think of incredible games like God of War and its sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel. What you don't think of is the word "flop," but that's exactly what PS4 and PS5 console exclusive Babylon's Fall is, so it's not very surprising that as of today, February 27, it's shut down. News of the game being shut down was first relayed back on September 13, 2022. And now the time to pull the plug has finally come.

As the official announcement at the time noted, the plug being pulled on the game means you can no longer play it. Further, all gameplay data on the game servers has been deleted. If you were one of the few still playing the game in 2023, you're out of luck. Now that the game has been shut down it's unlikely to ever be revived. There have been a few examples of games being shut down and then later returning, but this is very rare and requires unique circumstances.

For those that don't know: Babylon's Fall was released worldwide on March 3, 2022, via PlatinumGames and Square Enix and via the PC, PS4, and PS5. As you may know, the former has produced the likes of Bayonetta, Vanquish, NieR Automata, and other great games, but it's also produced some downright abysmal experiences. In other words, it's a very inconsistent developer, and Babylon's Fall, unfortunately, fell into the latter category.

The game notoriously boasts a 41 on Metacritic, making it the third lowest-rated game of 2022. By the standards of everyone involved in its production and release, it was a massive critical flop. And as you would expect, not many purchased the game, and very quickly virtually no one was playing it, which brings us to today, the end of the road for the disappointing PlayStation console exclusive.