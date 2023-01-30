PlayStation Celebrates the End of PS5 Stock Scarcity

Sony has released a new trailer today to celebrate the end of the PlayStation 5's ongoing console shortages. Since first launching back at the end of 2020, the PS5 has been virtually impossible to obtain. Not only has the latest PlayStation hardware not appeared on store shelves, but even if you were to try to purchase one during an online restock, there's a good chance that your attempt may have still failed. Fortunately, based on what Sony is now saying, it sounds like these struggles will officially be a thing of the past.

In a new TV spot titled "Live from PS5", Sony celebrated that the PS5 console is now going to be easier to buy for anyone who wants it. Despite having sold so many units over the past couple of years and having released exclusives like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sony still hasn't been able to consistently meet the demand that has been seen for the PS5 itself. Based on what Sony is now boasting today, though, this demand should finally be met in 2023, which is why the company is loudly informing prospective purchasers today that they can soon look to get the PS5 for themselves.

"To all our fans: thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console amid global challenges," Sony said in a new write-up on the PlayStation Blog today. "If you're looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally."

Speaking purely in an anecdotal sense, it does seem like PS5 units have now started to appear more often at big-box retailers. Not only have various PlayStation fans been sharing far more images of PS5 consoles sitting on store shelves in recent weeks, but local stores in my own part of the world have finally started getting in PS5 shipments more regularly as well. Although the PS5 might not be readily available at all times, it definitely seems like the platform will be far more simple to snag.

Are you thrilled to hear that PS5 shortages now seem to be a thing of the past? And what do you think about Sony releasing a trailer like this to now celebrate the more widespread availability of the console? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.