Walmart PS5 Restock Shocks Buyers With Free Upgrade

A recent PlayStation 5 restock at Walmart has shocked purchasers with (perhaps the first time ever) nothing but good news. Although many PS5 purchasing opportunities at a number of retail storefronts seem to only end in heartbreak, Walmart has decided to buck that trend entirely and has upgraded those who just recently bought the next-gen console to a higher-end version for no additional cost.

Earlier today, Walmart began sending out emails to customers that had recently gotten their hands on a PS5 in a recent restock from the storefront that took place this past week. These emails specifically went out to those who had purchased the $400 version of the console, which is digital-only and comes with no disc drive. Essentially, Walmart explained that it had sold more versions of the PS5 Digital Edition in this recent than it had on hand. To make up for it, however, the company informed some buyers that it would be sending them the Standard Edition of the PS5 instead.

Looks like some people who ordered PS5 Digital from Walmart the other day are getting upgraded to a disc model, free of charge https://t.co/lydqwis182 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 20, 2021

"The PlayStation 5 is such a hot item we sold more of the exact version you ordered than we had on hand. We thought you deserved an upgrade, so we're sending you a PS5 with a disc drive -- no extra charge!" Walmart explained to customers in their personalized emails. "Nothing else has changed and you'll still receive your order on time."

In case you're wondering why this is such a big deal, because of this mistake, Walmart has decided to completely eat the $100 difference in value between the Digital and Standard Editions of the PS5. That's a pretty staggering thing to see transpire given that $100 is a full 20% of the Standard Edition's price. In a time where PS5 consoles are instead being sold for hundreds of dollars over retail value by resellers, it's pretty cool to see that a number of purchasers were able to get the Standard Edition for only $400. If you're still on the hunt for a PS5 yourself, it looks like Walmart should be a go-to destination to buy the platform in the future.

