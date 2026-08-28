1990s Sega Game Getting New Exclusive Release on PS5

A 1990s Sega game, a former Sega CD exclusive, is getting a new and exclusive release on PS5. The game in question has been available on PS5 — as well as PC and PS4 — since February of this year, but only digitally. This new release in September is going to be its debut physical release, but it will only be the PS5 version. There will be no physical version for PS4 or PC users, which isn’t surprising for a variety of reasons, but worth noting.

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The new and limited physical release comes the way of Limited Run Games, a company that specializes in limited physical releases, as the name implies. And what Limited Run Games has for nostalgic Sega fans is a PS5 physical copy of Prize Fighter. More specifically, Prize Fighter: Heavyweight Edition. The name distinction is because the latter is a remaster. In other words, when Prize Fighter returned earlier this year, it wasn’t the original version, but a remaster from developer Screaming Villains. Now, this remaster is getting a physical release on PS5.

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1993 Sega CD Exclusive Game

There is no word of a release date, but pre-orders for the special release are set to go live on September 1 and run until October 4. It is unclear if pre-orders are open indefinitely for this period or can sell out before the deadline.

If you had a Sega CD in 1993, there’s a decent chance you had Prize Fighter, given that it was an exclusive for the console from Sega itself, or at least it was published by Sega. It was developed by Digital Pictures, which actually shut down three years after the release in 1996. The full motion video boxing game did not sell well, and its reception was mixed, which is why it never got a sequel. This did make its remaster earlier this year surprising, though. This remaster must have sold appreciably, though, if it’s getting a limited physical release on top of this.

Inspired by Raging Bull and Rocky, the game puts you into the shoes of a boxer in a major event against the best boxers in the world. You have to beat all four other boxers to claim the title.

Does the game hold up in 2026? Well, the remaster certainly helps it, but the reality is this game is only going to appeal to three gamers. The first being those who played the original back on the Sega CD in the 1990s. The other two being huge boxing fans or huge fans of full-motion video games. If you don’t check at least one of these boxes, it’s hard to imagine there will be anything here for you. And that’s just the game itself, let alone a premium physical release.