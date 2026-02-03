Classic ’90s Sega Game Getting New Remaster This Month

A classic 1990s Sega game is getting a new remaster this month that will release on PC, PS4, and PS5. Right now, there is no word of the remaster coming to any Nintendo or Xbox platforms, nor any word of there being enhancements for PS5 Pro users. Meanwhile, the new remaster is not being made by Sega, which published the original game, but is rather being handled by Screaming Villains. It is unclear when Sega relinquished the rights to the game, but it does not appear to own the IP anymore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you had a Sega CD in 1993, there is a decent chance you played Prize Fighter, an exclusive for the console from developer Digital Pictures and publisher Sega. As you may know, the former shut down just three years after its release in 1996. If you didn’t have a Sega CD in 1993, there is a decent chance you never heard of this game, as it wasn’t the most successful release. It’s understood to not have sold very well, while its critical reception was a mixed bag. Suffice to say, it is surprising to see the interactive movie game with full motion video returning, and returning as a remaster no less.

33-Year-Old Sega Game

The remaster is dubbed Prize Fighter: Heavyweight Edition. And according to Screaming Villains, it has been rebuilt from the ground up, enhanced with 4K, and there are also “numerous” unnamed “improvements,” as well as “new features.” In the game itself, you are fighting in a main event and have to beat three contenders on your journey to take on the champion.

Prize Fighter: Heavyweight Edition – Available 2.20.2026 on Steam & PS5/PS4 pic.twitter.com/fNURMbEgER — Screaming Villains (@screamingvill) February 2, 2026

“Geez, looks amazing. To think how they had to shove that into a tiny, grainy Sega CD window,” reads a comment on the new promotional trailer above. Another fan adds: “YESSSS! Let’s get ready to rumbllllleeeee!”

The remaster is specifically slated to release on February 20, 2026, with no word on a price point. This will presumably be somewhere between $10 and $30, but right now, this is just an assumption based on the scope of the project. Meanwhile, it appears Screaming Villains has an affinity for these 90s niche sports games, because it is also releasing a remaster of Slam City with Scottie Pippen sometime this year.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.