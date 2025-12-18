PSP Exclusive RPG Getting New 2026 Remake

A PSP exclusive RPG is returning in 2016 with a new remake, and this remake will be multi-platform. Multi-platform will not include Xbox consoles, but it will include PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. Like Xbox consoles, the PS4 is not included in the announced platforms. Meanwhile, there is no word of an exact release date in 2026, just the word that the remake will release sometime during fall 2026.

More specifically, Falcom has officially announced Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter, a remake of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC, and a sequel to Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, which itself is a remake of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky. For those unfamiliar with The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC, it is the second game in the Trails series, and a part of The Legend of Heroes series. It was debuted in 2006, but only in Japan, not coming west until 2015. It also eventually came to PS3, PS Vita, and mobile devices, but only in Japan.

About the Remake

As you would expect from a remake, everything has been overhauled, from the graphics to the gameplay. However, that’s not all that is included in the re-release. There is also new content pitched as “expansive side content, which includes new minigames and fan-favorite characters joining as playable party members.

“After quelling the coup d’etat that shook the Kingdom of Liberl, Estelle and Joshua have finally become senior bracers,” reads an official story synopsis of the new remake. “However, on the eve of the Queen’s Birthday Festival, Joshua reveals the dark truth of his past before vanishing into the night, leaving only his brief farewell: ‘Goodbye, Estelle.’ Armed with Joshua’s harmonica and an unshakable determination, Estelle embarks upon a continent-spanning quest to find her partner. During her journey, she must take on the sinister society of Ouroboros as it emerges from the shadows to plunge Liberl into utter chaos. The capital in flames. A colossal airship darkens the skies. The looming threat of the Shining Ring… Confronted with the greatest crisis in the history of Liberl, Estelle and her allies battle to find Joshua and untangle the web of intrigue and conspiracy woven by Ouroboros!”

For those who do not know, the original game was fairly well received, earning an 80 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, the remake of the first game earned an 88 on Metacritic when it released earlier this year, so the expectation is that this remake, at the very least, should score in the low 80s and be a solid re-release.

