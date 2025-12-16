PS2 Game Returns With New Release on PS5 and PS4 20 Years Later

A PS2 game from 2005 has returned with a new release on PS5 and PS4, 20 years later, and for some, it is free. In addition to being available on the PlayStation Store for a standard purchase, the new release is free to download for anyone who has an active subscription to PS Plus Premium, the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service. And if you are into fighting games, you are certainly not going to want to miss this new, yet nostalgic release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Project Soul and Bandai Namco have teamed up with Sony to bring back an enhanced version of Soulcalibur III. Considering this is the fourth installment in the series and a sequel to 2002’s Soulcalibur II, it is somewhat peculiar that it has come before its predecessors, but it’s not the first game in the series to be re-released in this fashion. 2009’s PSP game Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny holds this honor. Suffice to say, the release strategy has been odd so far.

What’s New

As other classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games re-released on PlayStation Store as part of the PlayStation Classics program, Soulcalibur III is returning with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Otherwise, it is the same nostalgic game from 20 years ago.

Play video

“Chosen by history, a man becomes a warrior,” reads an official description of the game from PlayStation, for those unfamiliar with it. “Engraved into history, a warrior becomes a hero. Enjoy this timeless tale of swords and souls, transcending history and worlds, destined to be told forever. “The Soulcalibur series is a weapon-based fighting series of games where players put their mastery of their character’s weapon to the test. The game features the Chronicles of the Sword mode that fuses real-time simulation with versus fighting-style action. In Soul Arena, choose between Quick Play for relentless battles against CPU opponents and Mission mode for fights set under special conditions.”

It is worth noting that while it is not common, sometimes classic re-releases are made exclusive to PS Plus Premium, or sometimes made exclusive for a limited time before being made available for wider purchase. In fact, the aforementioned Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny was an example of the latter. It’s possible this could be in play here, but there has been no word of either of these things.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. What PS2 game do you most want to see re-released on PS4 and PS5?