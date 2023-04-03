PlayStation Rumor Opens Door for New PSP and PS Vita Successor

According to some new scuttlebutt, in addition to a PS5 Pro, Sony is reportedly working on new hardware that has not been previously rumored or reported, which rules out this mystery hardware being the PS6 or the PS5 Slim. However, if it's not either of these things, what could it be? Well, the intel comes the way of industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, who notes that he "wonders what the competition will think of it," which suggests it may be coming from left field as you wouldn't say this about something predictable.

At one point, you could theorize that this was PlayStation VR 2, but that already exists and is out. Some -- rather hopeful -- PlayStation fans are speculating this could be a new PlayStation handheld, a successor to the PSP and PS Vita, however, this seems unlikely. Sony has shown minimal interest in getting back into the handheld market and it seems unlikely it would have three pieces of large hardware on the market at the same time between PS5, PS VR 2, and a new handheld. If it did, it would be stretching its first-party resources thin trying to provide games for all systems.

If it's not a new PlayStation handheld, what could it be? Well, it could be something boring like new accessories. It could also have something to do with Cloud technology, such as a cheaper digital PS5 that plays games via said Cloud technology. However, there doesn't appear to be a large demand for this, so this seems unlikely.

Some have pointed out that if this was something substatial and super exciting, Henderson would have likely actually revealed what it is rather than tease it. And this is a good point, however, it's just speculation. There are a variety of reasons Henderson could be keeping the information tight to this chest that aren't this explanation.

As for PlayStation itself, it has not commented on this rumor and the speculation it has created. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.