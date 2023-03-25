PS5 Console Discounted for the First Time Ever in New PlayStation Sale

A PlayStation sale has finally discounted a PS5 bundle in what appears to be the first time a PS5 console has ever gone on sale. While the PS5 console itself normally retails for $499.99, there's a God of War Ragnarok bundle that's a bit pricier at $559.99. That already offers buyers a bit of savings since the console and game would normally be $569.99 if purchased separately, but in this latest PlayStation sale, the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle has been marked down $50 and is now just $509.99, but the deal isn't going to last much longer.

The unprecedented but still very welcome sale on the PS5 bundle can be spotted via PlayStation Direct, the official platform for PlayStations sales of its hit first-party games as well as consoles and peripherals. It looks like other retailers are holding a similar deal while their stock of the bundle lasts, but if you want to go the most direct and streamlined route, the PlayStation Direct site is your best bet.

Even with this discount in mind, buying the bundle is still more expensive than buying the base console itself, but if you're needing a PS5 and haven't played God of War Ragnarok yet, getting that game for basically just $10 on top of the console itself is a steal seeing how God of War Ragnarok is too new to go on sale by itself. If you're still looking for a lower price, there's a different bundle that comes with the game and the Digital Edition of the PS5 for $459.99, though that's the price it always is, so you're not really getting a deal this time if that's important to you.

Why this PS5 deal is happening now as opposed to any other time is anyone's guess, but it's a welcome sight for those who were still hunting for a new console. It also marks a stark difference from what the search for PS5 consoles looked like in the past -- stock of the PS5s does not appear to be anywhere near the level of a problem that it was in the months after the console launched, so hopefully we'll see more sales like this one moving forward this year.