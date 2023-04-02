New PlayStation Report Details Potential Date of Next Showcase

A new report from a notable video game industry reporter has detailed when Sony might look to hold its next PlayStation Showcase. Throughout the entirety of 2022, Sony opted to only hold new State of Play presentations, which largely didn't focus on first-party games coming from PlayStation. And while a formal PlayStation Showcase hasn't taken place since the second half of 2021, it looks like this won't hold true for much longer.

According to reporter Jeff Grubb, Sony is currently expected to hold its next major PlayStation event at some point before Summer Game Fest, which will transpire in June 2023. Grubb didn't give a specific window as to when this Showcase could happen, but this broad timeline that has been provided would suggest that such a broadcast could happen in May or perhaps the first week of June. Assuming that this is correct, it stands to reason that Sony might look to formally announce such an event at a time in the near future.

Whenever Sony does end up having its next PlayStation Showcase, we should start to get a better idea of what the Japanese gaming company has in store. Currently, not much is known about what PlayStation intends to release on PlayStation 5 platforms in the future. Outside of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is slated to launch in fall 2023, the only other first-party titles from Sony that we know about include Marvel's Wolverine and Naughty Dog's untitled The Last of Us multiplayer game. In all likelihood, all of these games in question should be featured heavily whenever Sony does let loose its next Showcase, but we'll also surely get a number of new reveals related to titles that are coming to PS5 as well.

