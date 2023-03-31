PlayStation Players Surprised With PSN RPG Freebie

PlayStation players across PS4 and PS5, via PSN, have been surprised with an RPG freebie, however, there is a requirement that will lock many out of this offer. Going back to the PS1, PlayStation and RPGs are synonymous, which is why it's a shame PlayStation has let Xbox gobble up a few of the great modern RPG studios like Bethesda Game Studios, Obsidian Entertainment, and inXile Interactive. That said, one RPG series, in particular, is associated with PlayStation, and that's Final Fantasy. There was once a time where the series was associated with Nintendo, but not anymore and not for a while. To this end, Square Enix has made Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood expansion free to download to all owners of the base game until May 8. This offer has also been extended to Steam users.

For those out of the loop, but interested in Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, it is the second expansion to Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. Released on June 20, 2017, Stormblood was released about two years after the game's first and previous expansion, Heavensward. Unlike the base game, the expansion was not made available via PS3, only PS4 and PC. Depending on the platform, it garnered an 87 or 89 on Metacritic, making it critically-acclaimed. How many units it sold compared to other expansions, we don't know, but Square Enix was notably happy with its commerical performance.

For a limited time, existing owners or purchasers of #FFXIV Starter Edition can add the Stormblood expansion to their account for free! 🎮 https://t.co/gSQ9z04uRo



📅 Through Monday, May 8 at 6:59 a.m. (PDT) / 13:59 (GMT)

* End times may differ slightly per platform. pic.twitter.com/Rn1Qx6ssI6 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 27, 2023

"Having brought an end to the thousand-year conflict between dragon and man in the north, the Warrior of Light and his comrades prepare to liberate Ala Mhigo, a land conquered by the Garlean Empire twenty years ago," reads an official blurb about the game. "Meanwhile, in the Far East, the freedom fighters of the fallen nation of Doma struggle to rekindle the fires of hope in their countrymen. The time has come to embark upon a new adventure to realms near and far─to rise up with the people of Eorzea and the Far East, and cast down the curs of Garlemald!"

