PS5 Slim Surfaces Online, PlayStation Fans Left Disappointed

A "PS5 Slim" recently "leaked" online, and it has left PlayStation fans disappointed in the process. There's been rumors of a PS5 Pro percolating for some time now. So far, nothing has come of these rumors. That said, when a new PS5 model leaked online, many thought it would be this long-rumored PS5 Pro, but it wasn't. It was a PS5 slim, the successor to the PS4 Slim, that popped up online this week, but new evidence has emerged that suggests the leak is not worth giving any attention to.

It all began when a large Australian retailer seemingly listed the new PS5 model. There was no media of the console, but the retailer did provide the following listing: "The new look, slimmer PlayStation 5 – incredibly vivid, vibrant colours with breathtaking HDR visuals and immersion – whether you're gaming or streaming movies and TV shows."

At first glance, this is eye-catching. However, upon further inspection it was revealed that the listing had been up on the retailer since 2021, and has the same exact phrasing as the retailer's listing for the PS4 Slim. In other words, it's a placeholder prepared for when and if a PS5 Slim is announced.

Apparently the PS5 Slim is listed at one of Australia's largest retailers.



Is Sony developing the PS5 Slim along with the PS5 Pro being already developed? 👀#PS5 #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/4uEEK3rtWx — NightFlyer (@NightFlyerTV) March 29, 2023

Whether Sony is working on a PS5 Slim, or something of this variety, we still don't know, but it's likely. The PS4 Slim was made to reduce the cost of manufacturing and provide fatter margins. The same is almost certainly going to happen with the PS5. What's less likely, even though it's been the subject of more rumors, is a PS5 Pro, or again, something of this variety. While a PS5 Pro will probably also happen, it's not as straightforward. And as you may remember the PS4 Pro seemingly failed to set the world on fire, which begs the question whether a PS5 Pro is worth doing, especially since the upgrades are less obvious.

As expected, PlayStation has not commented on any speculation, whether it's about the a potential PS5 Slim or a potential PS5 Pro. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

