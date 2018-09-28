Sony Confirms No Playstation Experience For 2018

There will be no PlayStation Experience 2018, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden has confirmed.

The news comes during a recent PlayStation Blogcast episode, where Layden revealed that Sony will be skipping the fan event because it doesn’t want to set expectations high, and then not deliver. Or in other words, it doesn’t have the goods at the moment.

“For 2018 — I know this is going to be a disappointment to some people — but we decided to not hold PlayStation Experience this year,” said Layden. “We won’t have it in the states this year. The reasons behind that really are we don’t have — we have a lot of progress that we’re making on our games…Now that we have Spider-Man out the door, we’re looking down into 2019 games like Dreams and Days Gone.”

Layden continues:

“But we wouldn’t have enough to bring people all together in some location North America to have that event. We don’t want to set expectations really high, and then not deliver on that. It was a hard decision, but we have determined that this year we will not hold PlayStation Experience.”

Rumors and chatter of no PSX this year began to surface earlier this month, when more and more people nopticed that Sony was yet to announce a date for the show. However, since its inauguration in 2014, Sony hasn’t skipped PSX, leaving many thinking an announcement would come sooner enough. And one has, but for PlayStation fans its just the wrong type of announcement.

As Layden notes, Sony is planning to dish out both Dreams and Days Gone in 2019, but perhaps the fact it’s skipping PSX reveals that other upcoming exclusive titles — such as The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding — are all post-2019 bound. Or, perhaps, Sony is simply saving these games and their release date announcements for E3 next June.

Who knows, but fans looking for new PlayStation first and third-party announcements won’t be getting any this December like they usually do. Luckily, The Game Awards should provide plenty of enough announcements for the month.