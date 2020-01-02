A Few Lucky PUBG Players Are Getting Golden Helmet Trophies

If you’ve been playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds over the past couple of weeks, you’ve most likely seen people trying to pull off certain moves either in-game or on social media. The PUBG Awards for 2019 were underway throughout the last month of the year and tasked players with completing different challenges each week to earn things like in-game cosmetic items and real-life prizes. The coveted award is a physical, golden PUBG trophy in the shape of a helmet, and only a few of them are being given out to select winners.

We haven’t seen this trophy in full yet, but a preview of it was shared within the PUBG site’s post that talked about the awards distribution process. We only see the silhouette of a shiny golden helmet, but even fewer people will be able to see it in person. PUBG Corp. said that only one of the trophies will be given out for each region with the voting process deciding between the winners of each weeks’ challenges.

“Once each week’s winners have been chosen, we will hold a special fan-favorite vote of each week’s first place clips to determine who will take home the prestigious 2019 golden PUBG Award,” the PUBG site explained. There’s only one of these bad boys per region, so make sure you bring your A-game.”

You’ve seen our favorites – but which is yours? Vote now to choose the #PUBGAwards2019 Fan Favorite and winner of the Golden Lv. 3 Helmet Trophy! — PUBG (@PUBG) January 1, 2020

Now that each week’s challenge has concluded, we have four winners to pick from. You can see each one of those submissions in their own clips below, and you can vote for which one you think is best in the tweet above.

Aim to Win – @SynrageGaming

I Meant To Do That – @RealChiCho1

Just Got My License – @WhoBuiltTheArk

Scope Showdown – @Frolicer