PUBG Brings Back ‘Desert Knights’ War Mode

The team behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has brought back a fan favourite War Mode with the return of Desert Knights. This diver-person squad event in Miramar is the perfect way for players to take a break from all of those Winner, Winner Chicken Dinners and do something a little different.

According to Bluehole’s most recent Steam blog post, “As the sun slowly climbs over the horizon, five soldiers stand ready. Armed to the teeth and kitted out for battle, these warriors know things are about to heat up the cool desert morning. Their orders as tall as the shadows cast by the rising sun, the Desert Knights are ready and aim to be the last squad standing.”

Players will be tricked out in level three gear and a standard crate weapon with the sole goal of eliminating as many opponents as possible in order to rack up points for your squad. The first team of five to achieve 200 points (or the one with the highest score when the 15 minute timer runs out) wins!

Interested? Here’s what you need to know:

STARTS: Aug 23, 7pm PST / Aug 24, 4am CEST / Aug 24 11am KST

ENDS: Aug 26, 7pm PST / Aug 27, 4am CEST / Aug 27 11am KST

Available queues:

5-man squads on Miramar

NA/EU/AS: TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SEA/OC/SA: TPP

Rules:

War Mode

Ten 5-man squads fight on Miramar

All players spawn with level three gear and a care package weapon

Killed players respawn in planes that fly by every 40 seconds

Taking lethal damage results in instant death, as opposed to being knocked out.

Eliminating an enemy earns your team 3 points.

If no team reaches 200 points after 15 minutes, the team with the most point wins.

Vehicles will not spawn

5-person squads only. Auto-matching is forced

Weather is Sunrise

Red zones are disabled

Care packages are disabled

Friendly fire is disabled

Much like Fortnite’s Limited Time Modes, these are only available for a certain period of time. If the 5-team mission appeals to you, you’re going to want to get into the game during the times listed above.

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is now available on Xbox One and PC.