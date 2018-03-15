PUBG’s Developer API Is Good News for Both Devs and Players

The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Developer API is being made available for testing this month, a release that should yield some promising results for crafty developers and normal players alike.

PUBG community manager Andro “PUBG_FWG” Dars shared news about the Developer API testing phase through a post on the PUBG forums that explained how the testing phase would work in the beginning while referencing the PUBG roadmap where the Developer API was previewed.

“Are you a web / software developer looking to create something for the PUBG community?” Dars began. “If so, we have some cool news that we’d like to share with you today that you may have already heard about in the 2018 PUBG Roadmap post. Part of our team has been working to create the PUBG Developer API that we’re ready to begin testing this month with a small number of developers. If you already know what this means and are as excited as we are, head on over to the PUBG Developer website and register for early access.”

And developers will indeed be excited by the API’s early access trial run, but non-developers who just enjoy the battle royale game might be a bit confused. To fill those players in, Dars explained how the API would affect even those who don’t have the skills to manipulate the data in creative, useful ways.

“If you have no idea what an API is, that’s ok too,” Dars continued. “API is the acronym for Application Programming Interface which is essentially software that allows two applications to talk to each other. The PUBG Developer API is going to enable developers in the community to build resource oriented websites and applications which will benefit the PUBG community. We’re super excited to see what developers in our community decide to make with it. We look forward to seeing websites for stats, replays, heatmaps, tournaments and a bunch of other cool stuff that we haven’t even thought of yet.”

This means that sites like the PUBG OP.GG site are about to get even better. Sites like these are used to track certain stats that are already available, and devs are already excited about the possibility of creating projects that offer similar stats and info to players through the use of the API.

Registration for the Developer API’s early access testing is currently open for devs who wish to make use of the new tool, but all other PUBG players will just have to wait and see what their peers come up with.

