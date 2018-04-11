PUBG’s Miramar Map Releases for Xbox One in May

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the Xbox One platform will get the game’s second map in May.

News of Miramar’s release date on the Xbox One was shared through a panel at PAX East that featured Xbox’s Major Nelson, PlayerUnknown himself Brendan Greene, and Joel Zimmerman, better known by his on-stage name, deadmau5. The three have been previewing the panel leading up to the actual event while announcing that they’d be playing the game on-stage and would be discussing PUBG.

Amid the PUBG matches and other talks during the panel, PUBG’s director Greene announced that the Miramar map would be launching in May for the Xbox One. That was largely the only bit of vital information that was shared during the panel, but it was nonetheless entertaining to watch the three discuss and play PUBG.

Shortly after the comment was made during the panel, Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg repeated the news of the release date on Twitter. Before Greene tweeted the news, Xbox’s Nico Bihary who’s been working on the Xbox One version of the battle royale game also shared the news and said that there’s even more to be announced for the month of April.

The @PLAYERUNKNOWN himself just shared that the @PUBG Miramar map is coming to @Xbox in May! — Aaron “Greenbeard” 🏴☠️🍌 (@aarongreenberg) April 7, 2018

#Pubg #Xboxone Miramar coming to Xbox in May….

More exciting news for April — Nico (@nico_bihary) April 7, 2018

The previous release timeframe for the desert PUBG map has been “early spring” according to the devs, though May might not be quite as early as Xbox One owners would hope. Still, a confirmed month is a better announcement than the previous one despite the map still not having an exact release date during May.

Prior to this announcement, PUBG players thought they had the release timing of the map figured out when an image shared from an Xbox Spain event associated April with the map’s release alongside hints of a retail copy. April could very well bring the testing phase for the map though since it’s been confirmed for a May release, but players will have to wait and see how the PUBG team hopes to handle that process.

The release of the new map will give Xbox One owners a second map option with the game currently being limited to the Erangel map. PC players have already gotten a preview of a third map as well, so that would should be expected for the Xbox One version much later.