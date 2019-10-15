PUBG Mobile x Walking Dead Reveals New Daryl Dixon Trailer

PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest games in the world, and so naturally it attracts some pretty big crossovers. For example, today, PUBG Corporation announced a brand-new crossover featuring The Walking Dead. More specifically, the free mobile game has added a playable Daryl Dixon to the game, allowing players to become the “ultimate survivor in the most intense battle royale game on mobile.” To accompany the news, the developer has also released a brand-new promotional trailer showing off the playable character in action.

As you can see in the new trailer, Daryl is sporting the same look he has in Season 9. In addition to this, the trailer reveals Daryl riding on his motorcyle. And that’s about all it reveals. The trailer is pretty short and doesn’t reveal much actual combat and gameplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Survival brings us together. Play as Daryl Dixon in PUBG Mobile,” reads the trailer’s description. “Become the ultimate survivor in the most intense Battle Royale game on mobile.”

Survival brings us together. Play as Daryl Dixon in PUBG MOBILE! Become the ultimate survivor in the most intense Battle Royale game on mobile. Download now: https://t.co/FhkftuQ78f #TWD pic.twitter.com/4lhkYwRJNJ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 15, 2019

Crossbows are for champs. 🍗 Play with Daryl in @PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/PvFOnxZUG6 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 15, 2019

As you would expect, players have already starting rocking the Daryl skin in droves. However, some have always pointed out the recreation is far from perfect, with numerous mentions of his face looking a bit squished. But hey, squished face Daryl is better than no Daryl.

As you may know, the 10th season of the show aired recently on October 6, and so crossovers with it are once again ripe. And when crossovers are ripe, normally Fortnite follows, however, given that Daryl is in the game’s genre rival, probably means we won’t be seeing the show crossover with Fortnite anytime soon. And it probably shouldn’t, after all, it’s not the greatest crossover for a game that’s largely played by young kids.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word on the crossover content coming to either the PC or console versions of the game.