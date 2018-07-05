PUBG New Event Mode: Huntsmen and Marksmen Announced

Another week, another Event Mode for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds player on PC to enjoy. The latest Event to be announced is the first once since Sanhok went live, giving a new stomping ground for players with an affinity for those delectable winner, winner chicken dinners to enjoy!
PUBG Corp took to their Steam page to give the good news and to let players know what the new Event Mode will entail and when it will kick off. “War Mode is back and this time we’re taking the battle to Sanhok! Players will be kitted out with a shotgun and pistol, ensuring everybody a non-stop hot drop! For those looking to avoid birdshot to the face, airdrops will be enabled and will contain either a Sniper Rifle or a DMR.”
Interested in participating? You’ve got three days to do just that! Full schedule below:
EVENT SCHEDULE
STARTS: July 5, 7pm PDT / July 6, 4am CEST / July 6, 11am KST
ENDS: July 8, 7pm PDT / July 9, 4am CEST / July 9, 11am KST
AVAILABLE QUEUES
Ten 5-man squads fight on Sanhok
NA/EU/AS: TPP & FPP
KR/JP/SA/SEA/OC: TPP
WAR MODE – HUNTSMEN AND MARKSMEN EVENT RULES
- Each match takes place inside a small, static safe zone
- All players spawn with a shotgun, handgun, frag grenade, and bandages
- Care packages drop every 110 seconds and contain DMRs, SRs, and powerful items
- Eliminating an enemy earns your team 3 points, knocks earn 1 point
- Killed players respawn in planes that fly by every 30 seconds
- The first team to reach 200 points wins
- If no team reaches 200 points after 15 minutes, the team with the most points wins
- Friendly fire is disabled
LOOT SPAWN RULES
- Vehicles do not spawn
- World loot does not spawn
OTHER EVENT RULES
- Redzone is disabled
- Killer spectating is disabled
Much like Fortnite’s Limited Time Modes, PUBG’s Event Modes are only available for a very limited amount of time. Sweet perks are incentive to play, but overall it’s a neat way to keep gameplay fresh. Between a new Event Mode and the third map making its way to PC finally, there’s a lot to love with the popular battle royale game.