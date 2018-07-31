PUBG Patch Notes for Xbox One Revealed, Adds Analog Movement

The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds hotfix that adds analog movement to the Xbox One has been deployed today alongside other performance and stability enhancements.

At the end of last week, PUBG Corp. shared news of the upcoming hotfix that would add the analog movement feature to the Xbox One version, a change from the current layout that lets players move in only eight different directions. The PUBG announcement last week shared the video below as well as an acknowledgement that the feature has been one often requested by players and an explanation of what it’ll change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Analog movement has been a popular request for a very long time and we’re very happy to announce that it will be patched next week with the hotfix,” the announcement said. “The current movement system resembles playing with a keyboard, where the character is only able to move in 8 directions. This restricted character movement freedom to only 45 degrees between each direction. With the introduction of analog movement, players will be able to move freely in 360 degrees with the left stick on the controller.”

The hotfix notes released today further explained that the angles that players move to should be more accurate now that the analog character movement feature has been deployed.

Outside of the core feature that headlines the patch notes, the hotfix also added several stability improvements and bugfixes. Those can be seen below as well as through the official patch notes that can be read here.

Stability

This hotfix addresses numerous bugs related to game crashes:. Fixed an issue where toggling the mute option of a teammates mic caused the game to crash Optimized physics surrounding chained/wooden fences that were destroyed by a vehicle Fixed a sound issue which in some instances could cause the game to crash when windows were broken Fixed an issue where the button guide when opening the Inventory caused the game to crash



Performance

We are introducing a few optimizations to improve game performance: Optimized world loading so that assets will load at a faster rate Improved loading speed of detailed textures on Xbox One X (assets will load at the same rate as before Update #17) Optimized scoping at leaves and grass to reduce frame rate drops



Bug Fixes