PUBG Players Wrongly Banned Are Being Compensated

Cheating in online games is nothing new and for those that play on the PC platform, it’s unbearably common. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has had their own run-ins with this problem with well over a million cheaters banned from the battle royale title. That spurned a wave of updates to combat hackers from ruining the play experience, but unfortunately – many players were caught in the crossfires unfairly. The developers behind PUBG have realised they “made a mistake” and are working on compensating those wrongly banned fairly.

Bluehole recently took to their Steam blog to discuss their priorities with known hackers and those that were unjustly taken out of the game. “As you know,” their open letter began, “one of our highest priorities is working towards eliminating hackers and cheaters from PUBG. We’ve made great strides in this area recently, but unfortunately sometimes we get it wrong, which was the case recently when a number of players were improperly banned and were unable to access the game for a period of time.”

“While we will continually work to improve these cheat detection methods, we ask for your patience on the hopefully few occasions where a false ban happens,” they added before discussing how those bans would be handled.

“For those players who were affected, we will be granting a small compensation of 20,000 BP to your accounts. Compensation should already be showing up in affected players accounts. Please check below for full details on which accounts are eligible to receive this compensation. We apologize for anyone who missed out on game time due to this error and hope that this compensation helps make up for that lost time.”

Bans will be removed and compensation will be provided for players that meet the following conditions:



Logged into the 3.8.38.15 version between June 16, 11am – 1:30pm PDT / June 16, 8pm – 10:30pm CEST / June 17, 3am – 5:30am KST

Were wrongfully banned due to internal ban detection logic

For those familiar with online gaming, this is a pretty constant issue and not just a PUBG exclusive problem. Many companies try to implement various systems to prevent/catch cheaters but it’s growing frustration that doesn’t show signs of slowing down – at least not in the immediate problem. Hell, even a developer himself was caught cheating while streaming his own game!

For now, it looks like they are working to make it right – and really, that’s all they can do. If you feel like you’ve been wrongly banned and haven’t received your recognition, you can see the ban thread right here.