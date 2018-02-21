PUBG Teases Retro Fashion Crates and More in Latest Update

Thanks to a recent update from the crew behind the wildly popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), we know a few of the new experiences coming to the record breaking game. First we learned that a third new map is coming this year, but what about more immediate content drops?

Alongside the continued efforts of anti-cheat measurements, a development roadmap is also slated for March. Before that, however, the team behind PUBG just released brand new patch notes that includes the usual bug fixes and tweaks, but also shows off new ways players can customize their toons. New crates, a little retro flashback, and more. Check out the full patch notes below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Crates

Added two new crates (free / paid)

Changed the crate system

New paid crate (FEVER) can be obtained separately from the “weekly crates” screen You can open the paid crate box with the Early Bird key which is purchasable in the Steam market



New free crate (MILITIA) has a 40% drop rate. Drop rates for previous crates are shown below

SURVIVOR: 10% WANDERER: 10% BIKER: 20% DESPERADO: 20% MILITIA (New): 40%

The below chart shows the individual drop rate per item that can be earned through the new free/paid crate boxes FEVER items “Check out the retro look of the items from FEVER crate inspired by the fashion of the 70s and 80s and MILITIA crate with the Erangel resistance force outfit and Miramar frontiersman outfit. FEVER crate with the strong feeling of spring can be purchased with BP and unlocked with Early Bird keys. MILITIA crate, which will allow you to show off your combat outfit, is dropped randomly among the four existing crates, and it is free. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get new outfits!” Zest Turtleneck (White): 15% School Shoes (Beige): 15% Mesh Polo Shirt: 10% Combat Gloves (Khaki): 10% Checkered Shirt (Coral): 10% Hi-top Canvas Sneakers (Pink): 10% Retro Polo Shirt: 5% Combat Pants (Coral): 5% Zest Sunglasses: 4.5% Zest Loafers with Socks: 4.5% Denim Bootcut Pants: 4.5% Zest Bootcut Pants: 2.5% Zest Silk Scarf: 1.3% Floral Retro Jacket: 1.3% Zest Retro Jacket: 0.6% Zest Denim Jacket: 0.32% Cropped Corset: 0.32% Zest Checkered Skirt: 0.16%

MILITIA items

Tank Top (Gray): 20% Raglan T-shirt (Red/White): 20% Polo Shirt (Pink): 20% Vintage Polo Shirt: 20% Military Shirt (Gray): 6.5% Military Trousers (Black): 6.5% Long Sleeved Turtleneck (Black): 3% Utility Belt (Brown): 1.4% Camo Tank Top (Red): 1.4% Military Boots (Black): 0.4% Battle Belt: 0.28% Vintage Gas Mask: 0.28% Leather Bootcut Pants: 0.08% Military Jacket (Black): 0.05% Military Cap (Black): 0.05% Cowboy Hat (Brown): 0.028% Faux Leather Jacket: 0.0128% Cowboy Hat (White): 0.0128% Military Skirt (Black): 0.0064%



Replaced some fences in Miramar to unbreakable fences or walls in order to optimize the client.

When the player is riding in the airplane, they will no longer be able to see the inside of the airplane. This is to improve the early game client and server performance

Other players will be visible once they jump out of the airplane When riding the airplane, you can check the number of remaining passengers via the new UI element at the bottom left of the screen



When reporting someone through the replay system, we now receive a 1 minute replay file centered on the point of your report

It is impossible to report through a replay file which has been created longer than a week ago It is impossible to report the same player multiple times in the same replay file



Fixed the issue where the player would die from falling when vaulting and climbing

Fixed the issue where after reconnecting to the game, the player would get a glitched view when using ADS on their weapon

Fixed the issue where the player didn’t receive any damage after entering a vehicle from a prone position and then exiting while the vehicle was moving

Fixed the issue where after entering the vehicle (passenger seat) from prone position and using heal/boost items, the player was shown using the items in prone position instead of sitting down

Made changes to prevent the reduced heal/boost time cheat

The fever crates, and the latest patch, kick off on February 22nd on Steam.