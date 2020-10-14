PUBG Season 9 Adds Game's First Dynamic Map

✖

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is launching Season 9 later this month with a new map called Paramo coming to the game soon. Unlike the other maps before it, Paramo is the first dynamic map PUBG has ever had which means every match players play on the battleground will be a bit different than the last one. The new season is live now on the PC test servers for players to preview and will fully release for the PC platform on October 21 before it comes to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms on October 29th.

Following a preview of Paramo shared on Tuesday, PUBG Corp. shared more details about the latest map to join the rotation. Paramo is a 3x3 map with a twist – its landmarks will change between matches. The trailer below showed some of the changes taking effect as the terrain surrounding structures takes on different forms.

You’ll also notice that streams of lava serve as new environmental hazards that litter the map. Traveling over those will damage not only players but also their vehicles, and players can even be met with an instant death if they stay outside of the combat zone for too long. Staying outside of the Blue Zone also causes more damage than players would experience on other maps.

Two new additions to Paramo were also announced that should help players better survive the map’s hazards. There’s a new item being added called the Critical Response Kit that’ll revive a teammate in just one second, so even if someone isn’t paying attention and travels over lava, you should be able to get them up quickly so long as you have one of these items on-hand.

#Season9 and #Paramo are now available on PC Test servers! Check out the dynamic map and everything else new for yourself early! pic.twitter.com/lHekUCweEd — PUBG (@PUBG) October 14, 2020

Following up on the loot trucks from Sanhok added to that map when it was reworked, Paramo also has its own unique take on mobile loot drops. The same helicopters that fly players into the map will occasionally pass over with cargo drops that’ll be released just outside of the play area to entice players to venture out for the loot. If you shoot the helicopters enough though, they’ll drop their loot in what’ll hopefully be a more favorable place for players to scavenge.

PUBG Season 9 will also introduce a new ranked season with Ranked Solos, a queue that’s long been a request from ranked-focused players. A new ranked season and another Survivor Pass to progress through will also be added.

Season 9 in PUBG will launch on October 21 for the PC platform and will come to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms on October 29th.