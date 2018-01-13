PUBG Xbox One Update Adds New Control Option, Other Gameplay Changes

A new update for the Xbox One version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds included a new control scheme and other gameplay changes.

Not long after a larger update with balance changes and more was releases for the Xbox One edition of PUBG, this update that was pushed recently is actually more of a fix, according to the game’s team. The goal of the recent update is to resolve “an in-game issue that was undermining the core experience for some players,” but you’ll find much more than a solution for one issue in the update.

The new control scheme that’s available is one that those looking for more options will be pleased to see, but the changes to the pistol mapping and rubber banding fixes are both noteworthy changes as well. PUBG hasn’t performed quite as well on the Xbox One as it has on PC in terms of optimization and smoothness, but this update and future patches should move closer to resolving those issues and putting the game more in line with the battle royale hit that exploded onto PC last year. The game recently surpassed 3 million players on the Xbox One version though, so it seems that players aren’t finding the hiccups too challenging to overcome.

Below are all of the changes that have been included in the latest PUBG Xbox One update:

Gameplay

Pistols have been removed from Y button’s weapon rotation and grouped with the melee weapon.

Players can now equip pistols by pressing ‘up’ on the D pad.

Optimization

Continued improvements related to player “rubber banding”.

Enhanced server performance while parachuting.

Option

Added a new controller preset to options menu.

Type B (new preset) now supports:



Holding LT to aim down sight.





Holding LB to use 3rd person perspective aim sight.

Controller guide has been updated to include the new controller preset.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where players repositioned out of the battleground after certain actions and remained invulnerable until the end of the match.

Additional memory and non-memory related crash fixes.

Fixed the inability to join duo/squad through invites outside of game.

Known issues to be addressed next patch: