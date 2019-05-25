PUBG’s Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card Heads to Consoles Soon

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Survivor Pass 3 that’s been available on the PC platform for a while is coming to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms soon. The pass feature that’s common now in battle royale games and other games-as-a-service titles will give its buyers chances to earn rewards like skins and other loot as they level their way through the pass tiers. May 28th is the first day that Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card’s tiers will be accessible, but you can go ahead and purchase it now with the game’s premium G-Coin currency.

PUBG players on the PC platform may recall that the pass first released there back in March, so it’s been a while between the two released. The base version of the pass is available for 1,000 G-Coin which equates to $10, and you’ll also be able to level yourself up by dropping some more G-Coin on the pass with different values bumping you up different amounts. Without spending anything extra, you’ll be able to level yourself up by completing weekly missions.

Patch notes from when the pass first dropped on the PC platform can be seen here to explain more about how the pass works for those who haven’t tried one yet. There’s also a site dedicated only to the pass that explains the differences between the normal pass and the premium one and also shows all the rewards players can potentially receive.

“Survivor Pass missions are specifically designed to help you progress your skills, while earning the Pass XP you need to unlock your rewards,” the site reads. “With new Beginner missions and streamlined Daily and Weekly missions, earning XP and rewards is easier than ever! Plus, earn unique weapons skins by completing special challenges with different weapons!”

To get you started, there are a few different versions of the premium pass that come with different incentives, each of those listed below along with their contents.

Wild Card Edition: $34.99

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Base Game

Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card

Ivory School Uniform Set (Female) Set includes: School Skirt, School Jacket, School Shirt with Necktie, Sneakers (White)

5 Level Up

Wild Card Pack: $14.99

Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card

Ivory School Uniform Set (Female) Set includes: School Skirt, School Jacket, School Shirt with Necktie, Sneakers (White)

5 Level Up

Supply Pack: Wild Card: $9.99

1,600 G-Coin

Blue School Uniform Set (Female) Set includes: Pleated Mini-skirt (Blue), Mandarin Jacket (Blue), School Shirt (Open), School Shoes



PUBG’s Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card comes to consoles on May 28th.