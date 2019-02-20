PUMA and ‘Tetris’ Announce Latest Shoe Collaboration

Players have been having fun dropping into Tetris 99, the recently released block-based battle royale title for the Nintendo Switch. However, it looks like they will soon be able to sport some sweet Tetris-inspired PUMA kicks while taking the action on the go.

In a now-deleted tweet from the official Tetris Twitter account, it was revealed that the game franchise is teaming up with PUMA to give gamers some fashionable gear to drop into the action with. The images included with the original tweet didn’t reveal much, save for the bottom of a shoe that the tread resembled Tetris blocks.

The only information offered with the tweet was that what’s to come is the PUMA x TETRIS RS iteration, and that the shoes will be arriving in October 2019. Unfortunately, nothing else was served up with the deleted tweet.

The tweet that has taken its place, however, just shows the logos for each party involved in the collaboration as well as the October 2019 release. Check that out below:

Here’s more on Tetris 99, according to Nintendo:

“In large-scale, 99-player battles, it’ll take speed, skill, and strategy to knock out the competition and become the last player standing. You can target opponents by sending them Garbage Blocks, but be careful…your rivals can target you back! Defeat opponents to acquire KO badges that may give you the advantage on future attacks. Survive the onslaught and look forward to upcoming online events!”

Tetris 99 is currently available exclusively on Nintendo Switch, and while we don’t know what the upcoming PUMA sneakers will look like, we imagine any fan will likely be thrilled to sport them will dropping blocks left and right on their way to victory.

What do you think about Tetris and PUMA teaming up for a pair of kicks? Do you believe the tread on the bottom is going to resemble Tetris blocks like in the image above? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!