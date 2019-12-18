These Sock-Like PUMA Shoes Are for Gamers

PUMA is here for gamers. Or, at least, it certainly seems like it wants to be. The brand has released a new item it calls Active Gaming Footwear that it describes as a “sock-life shoe.” Given what the Active Gaming Footwear actually looks like, which you can see in the promotional video above, that certainly seems to be an accurate description.

This isn’t PUMA’s first foray into supporting the gamers, though. The Playseat | Puma gaming seat (that’s the actual name of the thing) is a previous product from the company that “adapts to players’ positions as they get immersed in the on-screen action.” So, really, the Active Gaming Footwear makes sense given that, and indicates that PUMA is in it for the long haul, even if it does not currently appear to be available in the United States.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sock-like shoe, which you can see above, is basically a slipper of sorts with grips on the bottom. Despite looking more like a sock and less like a shoe, it does seem like it’d be awfully comfortable and flexible. It’d probably be a nightmare if you, say, stepped in a puddle, but few esports professionals are likely to be hoofing around outside in these things.

Here’s how PUMA describes the new Active Gaming Footwear:

“In extensive talks with professional gamers we uncovered the need for a sock-like shoe; one that is comfortable, lightweight and grippy. It has a super-low profile rubber outsole made for at-home or in-arena use. What we created is a new performance shoe that we describe as Active Gaming Footwear, the latest PUMA gaming tool to help gamers focus on their game and perform at their best.”

PUMA’s Active Gaming Footwear is currently available in areas like the United Kingdom and Australia for £80.00 and $160.00 AUD, respectively. As previously mentioned, it does not currently appear to be available in the United States. You can check out all of our previous coverage of shoes right here.