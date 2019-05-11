Rage 2 Roadmap Lays Out Post-Launch Plans

Bethesda’s Rage 2 is out in just a few days, and the publisher has already shared plans with its fans on how the game will be supported in the months after its release. As most games do as of late, there’s a roadmap for Rage 2 that consists of skins, events, challenges, and other features that’ll be added periodically. More cheat codes will even be added throughout the roadmap, though what those do is unknown, for now.

The roadmap that’s shown below was tweeted from the Rage 2 Twitter account and encompasses the weeks after the game’s launch all the way up to Fall of this year. After Rage 2 releases, there will be Wasteland Challenges and weapon skins added to the game as well as the first world event called “Bring the Ruckus.” June’s content is slightly more plentiful with a presumably big “Day 30 Update” releasing along with a new world event and more challenges and skins.

It’s during this month when players will get their first batch of new cheat codes. Some of these cheat codes have been revealed before and are exclusive to Rage 2 pre-orders.

Get a peek at what’s comin’ in the 2019 #RAGE2 roadmap! It’s like a GPS for AWESOMENESS. pic.twitter.com/1wW1D7Vdxi — RAGE 2 (@RAGEgame) May 10, 2019

August and the rest of Fall 2019 are the windows where it looks like some of the bigger content drops are coming. Two expansions are releasing in those timeframes respectively, the first of which is called “Rise of the Ghosts” with the second not yet having a confirmed name yet. They both add new areas to explore, story elements, and other features, and they will be paid DLC.

As for the things that aren’t paid content, there’s a helpful part of the graphic in the bottom-right corner that lays out everything players get for free. World events, the Day 30 Update, some weapon skins, cheat codes, Wasteland Challenges, and one Wheeler Vehicle are all things basic Rage 2 players will get as the roadmap’s contents are tackled.

Rage 2 is scheduled to release on May 14th.

