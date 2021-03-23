Rainbow Six Siege Adds Resident Evil's Jill Valentine Skin

✖

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first entry in Capcom's Resident Evil franchise, and gamers are getting a lot of different opportunities to celebrate the occasion. The latest comes from Rainbow Six Siege, which will see a new skin based on the character Jill Valentine! The look is based on the character's first appearance, and is an Elite set for the character Zofia. According to Ubisoft, the set includes: S.T.A.R.S. Uniform, KS70 Lifeline Gadget Skin, LMG-E, M762, and RG15 Weapon Skins, and Elite Zofia Chibi Charm. The official Rainbow Six Siege France Twitter account says the set is now live, but that might not be true for all regions, just yet.

A trailer for the Resident Evil crossover content can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Le skin Élite de Zofia est maintenant disponible 🎉 Incarnez Jill Valentine de Resident Evil et soyez le dernier survivant 🧟 Comprend l'ensemble S.T.A.R.S :

✅ Uniforme, équipement de tête, animation de victoire, skins d'arme et de gadget, pendentif exclusif pic.twitter.com/9w2zaBWlHj — Rainbow Six FR (@Rainbow6FR) March 23, 2021

It might seem unusual that a game published by Ubisoft is promoting the Resident Evil anniversary, but Rainbow Six Siege is now the second title from the publisher to receive content from the series this year! Last month, The Division 2 similarly added Resident Evil skins, including one based on Jill Valentine. The "master of unlocking" has been an important part of the franchise since the very beginning, so it makes sense that she's getting a lot of love during the game's anniversary!

With two Ubisoft games now receiving content based on the Resident Evil series, it will be interesting to see if there might be more collaborations down the line. Could we see a Tyrant in Immortals Fenyx Rising, or zombies in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? For now, fans will just have to speculate, but it seems the partnership between the two publishers is giving fans a lot of fun ways to celebrate the series! Perhaps we'll see more as the year progresses.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out the rest of our coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Resident Evil content in Rainbow Six Siege? What do you think of this collaboration? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!