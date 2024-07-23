One of the Most Underrated Ratchet and Clank Games Is Now on PS5 and PS4

One of the more underrated entries in PlayStation’s Ratchet & Clank franchise has now come to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Back in 2021, Insomniac Games released Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which was the latest installment in the franchise for PS5. Since then, nothing else tied to the hugely popular action-adventure series has happened. Fortunately, for those looking to get their Ratchet & Clank fix, a somewhat-forgotten game in the franchise has now come to modern PlayStation hardware.

As of today, Sony has released Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters on PS5 and PS4. Size Matters is the first game in the franchise that appeared on the PSP and was later followed by Secret Agent Clank, which was a spin-off that centered mainly around Clank. Both games were later ported to PS2, but they’ve since been stranded on these platforms. Fortunately, Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters has now made the jump to new hardware, which means that Secret Agent Clank could follow.

Despite appearing initially on PSP, Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters was incredibly well received. It boasts an impressive 85/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic, which puts it in line with most other games in the series. As such, if you haven’t played Size Matters before, it’s definitely worth a look.

Likely the best part of Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters on PS5 and PS4 is that it has been released with a few major upgrades. Outside of improving the visuals, Sony has also added its typical slew of rewind and quick save features to make Size Matters more easily playable in 2024. Additionally, it has also come to the PlayStation Plus Classics catalog for those who have PS Plus Premium memberships. For those looking to pick it up on its own, the game retails for only $9.99.

If you’re unfamiliar with Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters, you can find a throwback trailer for the game and its newest description from Sony attached below.

Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters

“Explore the mysterious Technomite Universe and even journey inside Clank’s head in this original adventure built for the PSP system. Wield weapons, customize your armor, and shrink yourself down to discover the new worlds! Experience Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters, originally released on the PSP, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.”