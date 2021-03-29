Ratchet & Clank Will Receive PS5 Upgrade Next Month

✖

Insomniac Games and PlayStation recently made 2016's PS4 release of Ratchet & Clank free to download as part of its "Play at Home" initiative. And while this is something that many PlayStation fans were thrilled about on its own, Insomniac is now looking to sweeten the deal even more for those who own the PlayStation 5.

Insomniac shared on Twitter this afternoon that it will soon be releasing a PS5 upgrade for Ratchet & Clank as part of the Play at Home campaign. This update will make the game playable at 60 frames per second, which should be double of what it was when it originally released on PS4. For now, Insomniac hasn't said when this update will be rolling out exactly, but it's slated to drop at some point in April.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31. #RatchetPS4https://t.co/Iw6CMNByFU pic.twitter.com/VEFiW3IMWK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 29, 2021

As a whole, this is a really cool thing for Insomniac to do, especially since it's something that many fans definitely weren't clamoring for. Still, considering the next entry in the series with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is releasing on the PS5 in June, the fact that the game that came before it will now be even better on the next-gen PlayStation definitely helps build anticipation even more towards the upcoming installment.

Ratchet & Clank is currently still available to download entirely free as part of the Play at Home campaign, but it won't be for much longer. You only have until the end of the day on Wednesday, March 31st to snag the game for yourself. If you haven't done this already, make sure that you take the time to do so.

Are you going to give Ratchet & Clank another playthrough (or perhaps a first one) now that it will be upgraded for the PlayStation 5? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.