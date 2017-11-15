Razer’s BlackWidow Mechanical Keyboard Is Now Snack-Proof

Are you one of those people that continues to eat snacks at their desk despite unintentionally mass murdering keyboards with spilled drinks and orange dust? If so, Razer‘s updated BlackWidow Ultimate may be the high performance mechanical gaming keyboard you need.

The BlackWidow Ultimate has been ruggedized with an IP54 rating, which offers limited protection against water and dust. You don’t want to take it in the shower with you, but judging from the picture above, Razer is fairly confident that it will handle a spilled Mountain Dew. Granted, water-resistant gaming keyboards are nothing new, but Razer adopting the standard in one of their flagship keyboards is a big deal.

Outside of the IP54 rating, the BlackWidow is largely the same – clicky Green Switches, 10-key roll-over anti-ghosting, fully programmable keys, an 80 million keystroke lifespan, and so on. Razer’s BlackWidow Ultimate keyboard is available to order here for $109.99. Razer is also offering free standard shipping in the U.S. for a limited time. You can check out the entire list of tech specs below.

• Razer Mechanical Switches with 50 g actuation force

• 80 million keystroke life span

• Water- and Dust-Resistant – IP54 Certified

• 10 key roll-over anti-ghosting

• Razer Synapse enabled

• Individually backlit keys with dynamic lighting effects

• Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

• Gaming mode option

• 1000Hz Ultrapolling

