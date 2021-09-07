Razer Debuts Halo Infinite Peripherals With Exclusive DLC

Ready or not, Halo Infinite is hitting the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on December 8th. Probably. When it does arrive, you can be ready with Razer's new lineup of official Halo Infinite peripherals, which will come packaged with exclusive in-game content.

The collection of Halo Infinite Razer gear includes a Kaira Pro wireless headset for Xbox, a BlackWidow V3 keyboard, Deathadder V2 mouse, and Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Mat. The designs for each of the items are inspired by Master Chief's iconic Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor, and we have to admit that we are digging the look. Details on the bonus content for each item can be found in the list below along with prices.

Kaira Pro Wireless Headset for Xbox – Halo Infinite Edition: Includes Deathly Poison Armor Coating ($169.99)

BlackWidow V3 Keyboard – Halo Infinite Edition: Includes Deathly Poison Weapon Coating ($179.99)

DeathAdder V2 Mouse – Halo Infinite Edition: Includes Fangs Emblem ($79.99)

Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Mat – Halo Infinite Edition: Includes 5 Challenge Swaps ($79.99)

Pre-orders for the Halo Infinite BlackWidow V3 keyboard and DeathAdder V2 mouse were live here at GameStop at the time of writing. Razer notes that they will begin selling the entire lineup here at Razer.com starting on September 27th. The release date for the collection is set for October 21st.

If you haven't pre-ordered Halo Infinite yet, you might consider grabbing a version that includes a free Mega Construx Halo helmet in green, blue, or red. That would be right here at Walmart, where you can pre-order the game with a SteelBook and the helmet for $59.99.

Of course, the most coveted Halo Infinite bundle involves a limited edition Xbox Series X console, but getting your hands on one of those isn't easy. You can keep tabs on retailers like Amazon, or bite the bullet and pay the markup on eBay. The Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle is officially set to launch on November 15th for $549.99. The game drops on December 8th. It will be arriving across Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.