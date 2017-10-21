Red And Blue Crystal DualShock 4 Showcased In New PlayStation Video

Earlier this week, the gorgeous Sunset Orange two-toned DualShock 4 controller was unveiled, and now fans of the retro style crystal line are seeing the blue and red versions of the transparent line in a new light with a brand new video.

Both red and blue versions are already available in North America, releasing just last month, but are new to the EU region. To celebrate, Sony has put together a new trailer to show off both colour options – though something does look just a little off. The appeal of the classic transparent controllers were that they were … well … transparent. The new revamp seems a bit more clouded in the trailer, though in-hand are more true to the source material. Regardless, the trailer is awesome – check them out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

And of course the red version couldn’t be left out either:

Both versions were announced back in September, and the colourful controller lines for both Xbox and PlayStation continue to grow and inspire creativity. To see the full line, including the original crystal design, you can check out the original debut here.

Just recently, an adorable mini line was also added for the much smaller gamer in your life. The design is cute and compact, very reminscent of the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con design, as well. Though it isn’t DualShock, the overall design does make it still a good catch for those looking to buy something a little more fitting for the younger, smaller gamers out there. Check out the full mini-line here.